Element Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $404.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.78. The company has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

