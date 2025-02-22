Element Wealth LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Trustmark Increases Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Trustmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 25.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMK. Truist Financial raised their price target on Trustmark from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Trustmark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Trustmark from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRMK

Trustmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.