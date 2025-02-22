Element Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 4,263.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,828 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000.

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

