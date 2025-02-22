Element Wealth LLC Buys 21,237 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430,979 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,375 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,061 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,609,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,433 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

