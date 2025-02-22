Element Wealth LLC Buys 1,387 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.0% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $72.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $74.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9647 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

