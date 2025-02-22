Element Wealth LLC Acquires 2,928 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,749.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 156,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 73,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.