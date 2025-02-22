Ecommerce Stocks To Consider – February 20th

Walmart, GameStop, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, and Global Blue Group are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to shares in companies that operate online, often involved in buying and selling goods or services over the internet. This includes online retailers, digital payment platforms, and companies providing infrastructure for online trading. Investing in these stocks means an individual or entity is buying a stake in an ecommerce business. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,815,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,970,133. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.17. Walmart has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $786.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GameStop stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $27.17. 5,932,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,459,188. GameStop has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.92 and a beta of -0.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

CL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844,199. The company has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $84.45 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of GWW traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,023.51. The stock had a trading volume of 121,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,906. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,078.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,072.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $874.98 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66.

Global Blue Group (GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Shares of NYSE GB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.31. 14,578,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,028. Global Blue Group has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91.

