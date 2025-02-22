ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 124687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.41.

ECN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded ECN Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cormark lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.68.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$672.29 million, a P/E ratio of -14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.87%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

