Dynavax Technologies’ (DVAX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DVAX

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.55 and a beta of 1.32. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.