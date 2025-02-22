Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 772,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,479 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $41,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,610,000 after acquiring an additional 884,673 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,342,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,210,000 after acquiring an additional 494,028 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,703,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,571,000 after acquiring an additional 648,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,501,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,753,000 after acquiring an additional 482,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,700,171.28. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,459 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,682 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $59.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.84. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

