Dynagas LNG Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Dynagas LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:DLNG opened at $4.13 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 14.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

