DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $68.21 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 91.02%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

