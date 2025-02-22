Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 98084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.
Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.
Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
