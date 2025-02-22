Drum Hill Capital LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Drum Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $202.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.42. The stock has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.11 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

