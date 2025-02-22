Drum Hill Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,235 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Drum Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. International Business Machines makes up 1.2% of Drum Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Dahring Cusmano LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 91,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $261.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $242.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $265.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.81.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

