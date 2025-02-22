Drum Hill Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,969 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Drum Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 293,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,016,000 after buying an additional 40,031 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,343 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 65,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 3.0 %

PEP opened at $153.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.39.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

