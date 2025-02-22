Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Issues Earnings Results

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.39, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.61 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donegal Group

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,498,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,046,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,348,459.16. The trade was a 2.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry C. Huber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,867 shares in the company, valued at $246,792.20. This represents a 14.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 399,722 shares of company stock worth $6,643,696 and sold 289,064 shares worth $4,799,023. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.