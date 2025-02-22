Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 673 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %

BMY stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Daiwa America raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

