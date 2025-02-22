Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 4,515 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 269.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 431.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Tower from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.79.

American Tower Stock Down 0.5 %

AMT opened at $191.32 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 273.42%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

