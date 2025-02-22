Dividend Assets Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Dahring Cusmano LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $384.82 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.