dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Hits $15.67 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $15.67 million and approximately $2,098.65 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 15,731,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,731,948 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 15,731,948.5579951 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99637313 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $3,064.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

