Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Allstate were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $185.51 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $153.87 and a 52-week high of $209.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

