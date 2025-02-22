Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 45 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Cencora were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Cencora in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.90.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock opened at $241.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.52 and its 200 day moving average is $237.46. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $262.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total transaction of $12,198,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,670,111.29. The trade was a 13.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile



Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

