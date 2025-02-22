Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $974,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $245.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.69. The stock has a market cap of $148.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

