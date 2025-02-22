Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in NIKE were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 26.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 6.3% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.3% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.62.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $76.50 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $106.62. The stock has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

