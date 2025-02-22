Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $221,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 49,287.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $138,590,000 after acquiring an additional 399,230 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 884,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,220,000 after buying an additional 314,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,230,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,929,978,000 after buying an additional 279,880 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 497,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,483,000 after buying an additional 202,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at about $69,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.69.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CI opened at $299.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.