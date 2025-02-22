Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 792,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 21.2% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $43,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 124,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

OMFL stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.