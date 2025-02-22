Decentraland (MANA) Market Cap Reaches $619.45 Million

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Decentraland token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $619.45 million and $64.38 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96,526.02 or 0.99800547 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,009.81 or 0.99266832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,942,255,184 tokens. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.