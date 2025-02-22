Daniel Clara Sells 1,217 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.08. The trade was a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ABG opened at $276.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.98 and a 52 week high of $312.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 275.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

