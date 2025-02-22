Daniel Clara Sells 1,217 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.08. The trade was a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance
NYSE:ABG opened at $276.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.98 and a 52 week high of $312.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 275.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on ABG
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Asbury Automotive Group
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.