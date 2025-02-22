Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 213654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion and a PE ratio of 26.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Daiichi Sankyo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

