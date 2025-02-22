Dahring Cusmano LLC Invests $466,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Dahring Cusmano LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 0.4% of Dahring Cusmano LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 91,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 387,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 257,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

