D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 193 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 84,550 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 91,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $53.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $48.54 and a 1-year high of $60.63.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

