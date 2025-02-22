D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.65 Million Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,210 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 35,949 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period.

BATS ICSH opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

