D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.56 Million Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TY. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 3,203.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 232,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 225,264 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TY opened at $32.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

