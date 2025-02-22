D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRR. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $73.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.18. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

