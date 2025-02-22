D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $111.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.78 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

