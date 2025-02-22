D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 83,941 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,743 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,941 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 112.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,294,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $55,456,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 420.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,042,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,215.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,850 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of F stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.