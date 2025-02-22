CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Up 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 376,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 331,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $1.35 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of $142.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.

In related news, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb bought 17,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $30,033.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,914.08. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 115.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Featured Stories

