Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,894,000 after acquiring an additional 126,703 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,174,000 after buying an additional 165,398 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31,489.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,794,000 after buying an additional 2,523,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,175,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,484,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 38,765.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,616,000 after buying an additional 972,247 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $366.79 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.06 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Vertical Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

Read Our Latest Report on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.