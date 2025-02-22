Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,894,000 after acquiring an additional 126,703 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,174,000 after buying an additional 165,398 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31,489.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,794,000 after buying an additional 2,523,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,175,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,484,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 38,765.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,616,000 after buying an additional 972,247 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cummins Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $366.79 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.06 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Vertical Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.67.
Cummins Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
