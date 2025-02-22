CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) EVP Melanie Antoon Sells 3,278 Shares

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) EVP Melanie Antoon sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $17,012.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 256,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,055.02. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE LAW opened at $5.24 on Friday. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $313.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 19.20% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CS Disco from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

