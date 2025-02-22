Critical Analysis: ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) versus REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and REV Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZEEKR Intelligent Technology $65.18 billion 0.09 -$1.18 billion N/A N/A REV Group $2.38 billion 0.68 $257.60 million $4.49 6.92

REV Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZEEKR Intelligent Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00 REV Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and REV Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology presently has a consensus price target of $32.02, indicating a potential upside of 30.92%. REV Group has a consensus price target of $33.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.68%. Given ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ZEEKR Intelligent Technology is more favorable than REV Group.

Profitability

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and REV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZEEKR Intelligent Technology N/A N/A N/A REV Group 10.82% 17.74% 5.71%

Summary

REV Group beats ZEEKR Intelligent Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services. It operates in China, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Ningbo, China. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Eldorado National (California), Magellan, Capacity, and LayMor brand names. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade RV, Midwest Automotive Designs, and Lance Camper brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

