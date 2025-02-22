CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 89.40 ($1.13), with a volume of 2517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.11).

CPPGroup Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.33. The company has a market capitalization of £7.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.50.

About CPPGroup

(Get Free Report)

CPP Group is a technology-driven assistance company that creates embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services that reduce disruption to everyday life for millions of people across the world, at the time and place they are needed. CPP Group is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.