Cowa LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

AT&T Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of T stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $191.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.50%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

