Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.5% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $1,035.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $975.61 and a 200-day moving average of $930.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23. The company has a market cap of $459.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

