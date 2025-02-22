CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Given Neutral Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

CoreCard Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of CCRD opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.18 million, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 0.50. CoreCard has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get CoreCard alerts:

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. CoreCard had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Analysts predict that CoreCard will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CoreCard

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRD. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCard in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of CoreCard by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of CoreCard by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 48,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CoreCard by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CoreCard by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.