CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Given Neutral Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.
CoreCard Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of CCRD opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.18 million, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 0.50. CoreCard has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. CoreCard had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Analysts predict that CoreCard will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.
