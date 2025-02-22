CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17, Zacks reports. CoreCard had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. CoreCard updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.880-0.940 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.150-0.190 EPS.

CoreCard Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of CoreCard stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CoreCard has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of CoreCard in a research report on Friday.

CoreCard Company Profile

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

