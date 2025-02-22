Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $10.12. Constellium shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 818,307 shares changing hands.

Constellium Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 863.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

