Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $10.12. Constellium shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 818,307 shares changing hands.
Constellium Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
