Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.500-5.700 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:ED opened at $98.27 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.70.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

