Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.500-5.700 EPS.
Consolidated Edison Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSE:ED opened at $98.27 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.39.
Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.89%.
About Consolidated Edison
Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.
