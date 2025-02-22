Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.24 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average is $82.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2735 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

