Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 349 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in Cencora by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,394,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after buying an additional 31,104 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cencora by 23.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Cencora during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Cencora during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Cencora by 3.8% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,670,111.29. The trade was a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Down 0.8 %

COR stock opened at $241.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.52 and its 200 day moving average is $237.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $262.26.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

